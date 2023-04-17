The gun is powered by a built-in lithium-ion battery. Credit: Photo by Gerson Martins on Unsplash.

China has launched an electromagnetic gun that fires projectiles shaped like coins to quell violent public protests, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The “non-lethal” gun was demonstrated last month in a military technology show broadcast by state-affiliated CCTV.

Manufactured by China North Industries Group Corp, the weapon displayed qualities that were superior to those of traditional rifles, including reduced noise, a tiny muzzle flash, and less recoil.

Lei Fengqiao, the gun’s designer, said that the CS/LW21 gun is designed like coil guns, which use electric power to accelerate the projectile.

“When the nine-level coil is electrified, corresponding magnetic fields are formed, which allow the bullet to be sucked out by a relay race method,” Fengqiao told CCTV.

“It is powered by a built-in lithium-ion battery that can continuously fire hundreds of rounds when fully charged. The charging time is also very short, with little influence from temperature.”

The report added that the handheld gun could lessen the possibility of deadly injuries as it shoots coins-shaped projectiles.

It allows law enforcement agencies control the bullets’ speed and ferocity, thereby curbing riots without causing serious physical injuries to innocent people.

Because they don’t need gunpowder, the weapon is very easy to store and transport.

Furthermore, the gun can constantly fire hundreds of rounds before needing a brief recharge and features a double-chamber magazine for quick and continuous reloading.

The grip of the gun is positioned in the centre of the weapon to distribute weight equally. The gun’s front portion features three buttons that can be used to switch between shooting modes, alter power output, and turn the weapon on and off.