China’s technology industry saw a rise of 6.5% in overall deal activity during July 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template5_Monthly_7_2019_technology_china____Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

A total of 148 deals worth $1.55bn were announced in July 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 139 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 130 deals which accounted for 87.8% of all deals.

In second place was private equity with 11 deals, followed by M&A with seven transactions, respectively accounting for 7.4% and 4.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in China’s technology industry with total deals worth $882.86m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $566.8m and $95.84m, respectively.

China technology industry deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 56.8% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $877.34m, against the overall value of $1.55bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Anhui Development Investment, Anhui Railway Development Fund and Anhui Smart Voice and Artificial Intelligence Venture Capital’s $407.12m private equity deal with Anhui USTC iFlytek

2) The $150m venture financing of Geek+ by D1 Capital Partners, GGV Jiyuan Capital and Warburg Pincus

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3) BlackRock, GIC(Singapore) and Tencent Holdings’ $148.05m private equity deal with Weimob

4) The $87.17m venture financing of Inspur Cloud Computing by China Construction Bank and Minsheng Bank International

5) Inke’s asset transaction with for $85m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.