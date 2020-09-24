Total technology industry M&A deals in August 2020 worth $4.95bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 15.04% over the previous month and a rise of 197% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.67bn.

China held a 7.9% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $62.48bn in August 2020.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 43 deals during August 2020, marking an increase of 38.7% over the previous month and a rise of 95.5% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry M&A deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 89.9% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $4.45bn, against the overall value of $4.95bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Lens Technology’s $1.43bn asset transaction with Catcher Technology

2) The $1.08bn asset transaction with Samsung Display by China Star Optoelectronics Technology

3) Linen Investment’s $810m acquisition of HUYA

4) The $739m acquisition of TCL Huaxing Optoelectronics Technology by Samsung Display

5) Harbin High-Tech (Group)’s acquisition of Shanghai Great Wisdom for $386.5m.

