Chunghwa Telecom saw the highest growth of 188% in patent filings in August and 105% in grants in July in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 38% and grants by 105%.

Chunghwa Telecom has been focused on protecting inventions in Taiwan(TW) with 52 publications in Q3 2023

The Taiwan(TW) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 88% filings and 94% grants. The Taiwan(TW), United States(US), and China(CN) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Chunghwa Telecom is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Chunghwa Telecom has 94% of its grants in Taiwan(TW), 6% in United States(US), and 0% in China(CN).

Micronics Japan could be the strongest competitor for Chunghwa Telecom

In terms of grant share, Chunghwa Telecom stands in second position among its competitors. Micronics Japan and MPI secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to industrial automation and conversational platforms lead Chunghwa Telecom's portfolio

Chunghwa Telecom has the highest number of patents in industrial automation followed by, conversational platforms and edge computing. For industrial automation, nearly 11% of patents were filed and 7% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Communications related patents lead Chunghwa Telecom portfolio followed by security services, and mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp)

Chunghwa Telecom has highest number of patents in communications followed by security services, mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp), wireless networking and wireless access. For communications, nearly 10% of patents were filed and 12% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

