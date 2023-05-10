Cisco’s new facility will support testing, development, logistics, and in-house repair operations. Credit: Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock.

US-based networking technology provider, Cisco, has announced plans to establish manufacturing operations in India.

The expansion is part of Cisco’s ambition to build a more diverse and robust global supply chain.

Cisco’s latest investment aims to meet the increasing demand from Indian customers and to generate over $1bn from both domestic production and exports in the coming years.

The company’s CEO Chuck Robbins announced the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in New Delhi after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other government officials.

Robbins said: “Today, we are announcing strategic investments in Indian manufacturing capabilities as the next step in delivering cutting-edge technologies to our customers in India and across the globe.

“Fuelled by a rapidly developing digital economy, India is a focal point of innovation and business for Cisco, and we remain deeply committed to our partnerships here.”

The new facility will produce Cisco’s advanced technology to meet the fast-evolving needs of organisations worldwide, as they digitize and strive for agility in a hybrid, digital-first world, the company said.

Alongside manufacturing, the unit will support testing, development, logistics, and in-house repair operations.

This move will not only support supply chain resiliency, reduce lead times, and enhance customer experience but will also contribute to the growth of the local economy, it added.

Cisco India and SAARC president Daisy Chittilapilly said: “Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone to power the next phase of growth for Cisco. This investment will enable us to bring state-of-the-art technologies to more people and businesses and help accelerate India’s transition into a leading digital economy.”