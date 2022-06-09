Cloud computing: Top trending companies on Twitter Q1 2022

Credit: Shutterstock/Blackboard.com.

Verdict has listed five of the companies that trended the most in Twitter discussions related to cloud computing, using research from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform.

The top companies are the most mentioned companies among Twitter discussions of more than 788 cloud computing experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

Companies trending in cloud computing discussions: The top five

1. Microsoft Corp – 981 mentions

Microsoft’s shift to the cloud, the company’s introduction of Microsoft Cloud for retail since 01 February 2022, and the patching of 97 security flaws by the company, were some of the popular discussions in Q1 2022.

Mark Russinovich, chief technology officer of Microsoft Azure at technology company Microsoft Corp, shared an article on the company’s transition from on-premises data centres to the cloud. According to Pete Apple, a clous services engineer with Microsoft, the company has gone from zero resources in Microsoft Azure to almost 80% hosted on the cloud. He highlighted that his team adopted the common lift-and-shift migration approach to move their applications from the on-premises systems to the Microsoft Azure data centre as infrastructure as a service (IaaS) virtual machines.

Microsoft Corp is a technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington, the US. The company builds, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices. It offers a comprehensive range of operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, software development tools, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, video games, and training and certification services. It also designs, manufactures and sells PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other intelligent devices, and offers services such as cloud-based solutions, solution support, and consulting services. The company operates across the Americas, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

You can now read about Microsoft's own journey over the years to Azure at this link, which includes all the posts we've published along the way: "The learnings, pitfalls, and compromises of Microsoft’s expedition to the cloud" https://t.co/y3BgFhv7Ws — Mark Russinovich (@markrussinovich) January 5, 2022

2. Amazon.com Inc – 599

Hackers breaking into Amazon’s subsidiary, Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud accounts for cryptocurrency mining, AWS using a 3D metaverse-style role-playing game to teach users how to use its cloud computing platform, and AWS expanding its local zones for edge computing worldwide, were popularly discussed in Q1.

Kirk Borne, chief science officer at information technology and services company DataPrime, shared an article on hackers breaking into Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts to mine cryptocurrency, thereby charging leaving customers with massive bills for computing power. For instance, a customer was charged $53,000 AWS bill after hackers found that he still owed 25%, even if AWS waived off most of the charges, the article detailed. The skyrocketing value of cryptocurrencies since the pandemic has provided a playing ground for hackers to take control of unsuspecting developers’ cloud-computing accounts. Technology company Google revealed that Bitcoin mining was exploited in 86% of the account hacks on its Google Cloud platform, the article noted.

Amazon.com Inc is an online retailer and web service provider headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the US. The company offers products such as apparel, auto and industrial items, beauty and health products, electronics, grocery, books, games, jewellery, and other consumer products. It also provides related support services, including home delivery and shipping, cloud web hosting and other web related services. AWS is the company’s subsidiary that offers on-demand cloud computing platforms and application programming interfaces (APIs) to businesses, individuals, and governments on a pay-as-you-go basis model.

3. Cisco Systems Inc – 113 mentions

Cisco SD-WAN working together with Microsoft 365 Informed network routing for Microsoft Teams, Cisco’s Secure Cloud Insights (SCI) delivering several cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) benefits, and Cisco signing a strategic agreement with Rakuten to provide cloud-native, virtualised 4G/5G mobile networks based on Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) technology, were some of the popular discussions in the first quarter of 2022.

Tom Arbuthnot, founder and principal of a consulting firm Empowering.Cloud, shared an article on computer networking services company Cisco partnering with Microsoft to use Microsoft 365 informed network routing for Microsoft Teams. Microsoft’s Informed network routing enables a two-way data sharing connection between Microsoft and the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution, which is Cisco in this case, the article highlighted. Cisco SD-WAN uses Microsoft URL categories granularity to allow customers to bypass their data centre and head straight to the internet for Office 365 for most of the services, the article further detailed.

Cisco had earlier supported Microsoft 365 informed network routing for exchange, and now furthered its support by integrating the recent SD-WAN 20.7.x for Microsoft Teams and SharePoint, the article noted.

Cisco Systems Inc is a computer networking services company headquartered in San Jose, California, the US. The company’s products and technologies help customers in managing more users, devices, and things connecting to their networks. Cisco caters to a wide range of industries, including enterprises, commercial units, service providers, and the public sector. The company markets its solutions through direct sales force and channel partners, including service providers, system integrators, distributors, and resellers. Its business presence is across the Americas, Africa, Asia-Pacific, China, Europe, Japan, and the Middle East.

4. Google LLC – 100 mentions

Google for Start-ups and Google Cloud joining forces to support investor-backed start-ups, UPS and Google Cloud’s partnership set to expand UPS’s use of Google Cloud’s data analytics and cloud infrastructure, and the US Defence Innovation Unit rolling out Google Cloud’s Secure Cloud Management (SCM) solution across its organisation, were some of the popular discussions in Q1.

Kent Walker, president and global affairs and chief legal officer at technology company Google, shared an article on the company’s launch of a new Google for Start-ups programme to support early-stage start-ups. The company first aimed at aligning the new programme with Google for Start-ups to ascertain that all start-up customers have access to all its services, including Google Cloud infrastructure and services, and also to ensure that the founders have access to Google mentors, programmes, products, and best practices. The programme is expected to be called the Google for Start-ups Cloud Programme in the future, the article noted.

The article further highlighted that the programme will allow start-ups to join other offerings for entrepreneurs, such as Google Workspace, Google Maps, and others. Founders will also gain access to events, workshops, technical training, and other partner offerings.

Google LLC is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc, and a provider of search and advertising services on the internet. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, the US. The company focuses on business areas such as advertising, search, platforms and operating systems, and enterprise and hardware products. Its portfolio of products and services include Google Search, Google Chrome, Google Docs, Google Calendar, Google Photos, Google Meet, Google Maps, AdSense, Gmail, Google Groups, and YouTube, among others. The company’s business presence stretches across the Americas, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

.@Google is expanding our support of early-stage #startups with the new @GoogleStartups Cloud Program, with dedicated financial, technical and business support that scales as companies grow. https://t.co/zbMfHKxz1a — Kent Walker (@Kent_Walker) January 27, 2022

5. Spirent Communications plc – 84 mentions

Spirent Communications announcing the availability of its latest 400G and 800G test platforms, and the company exploring the potential of 5G virtualised network functions (VNFs) in the cloud, were some of the popularly discussed topics in Q1 2022.

Diana Adams, a tech journalist and co-founder of consulting firm Adams Consulting Group, shared an article on telecommunications testing company Spirent Communications launching its latest 400G and 800G test platforms. The platform aims to aid in the development and design of next-generation high-speed Ethernet solutions, the article detailed. The solutions will allow service providers to ensure that the 400G infrastructure will be able to meet the capacity demands of data growth, while developing 800G to meet the future growth of the cloud.

The company stated that its Spirent A1 400G Appliance offers the highest port density to test infrastructure and services that depend on high-speed Ethernet technologies, with traffic capacities that match the real world. Meanwhile, the company’s 800G product portfolio can now address test and validation requirements from 800G to 100M. Spirent B1 800G Appliance and B2 800G Appliance have been regarded as the company’s most innovative 800G products, the article noted.

Spirent Communications plc is a communications technology services company headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, the UK. The company develops hardware and software solutions, and test methodologies for the communications industry. It offers a range of services, including global services, support services, automotive and industrial services, cloud, managed services, and professional services. Its primary offerings include network equipment testing solutions, cybersecurity, ethernet and IP services, virtualisation, mobile network testing, and positioning and navigation solutions. The company caters to the communications, government, enterprise, automotive and transportation sectors.