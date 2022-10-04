Cloud cost worries trigger FinOps coupling with automation

Credit: Jozsef Bagota Shutterstock

Intelligent automation technologies continue to evolve, most recently via improved insights and management of cloud resources.

Application resource management solutions are consolidating with automation solutions for their focus on application performance, compliance, and cost reduction. All have become necessary components for DevOps teams looking to improve cloud efficiencies.

Enterprises looking to manage unruly cloud costs are quickly prioritizing FinOps initiatives. This emerging technology coupled with AIOps tools, observability, and remediation capabilities make it a relevant technology to watch within the automation segment. Solutions will appear in the form of application resource management or resource utilization, most likely integrated into future evolutions of observability and monitoring offerings.

Cloud cost concerns have been mounting for some years now, but the topic became formalized through the involvement of the standards body community. Two years ago, the Linux Foundation formed the FinOps Foundation to increase awareness and best practices around cloud financial management. FinOps’ greatest value is to heighten software engineers’ awareness of how to factor in cost optimization when mapping out new application architectures early in the design phase.

Obtaining buy-in from all software team members is easier said than done, however, as costs are not their sole concern. According to the CNCF’s State of FinOps2022 survey focused on FinOps challenges, 30% of those surveyed report that their organization’s greatest challenge is getting engineers to take a more active role in cost optimization.

Cloud cost awareness

A surge of awareness is building around application resource management solutions. For example, IBM’s recent acquisition of Turbonomic will bring IBM Cloud and OpenShift cost-cutting methods by helping optimize the deployment of IT resources across the dev/test/production process. Other players in this space include Microsoft Azure platform management tools, ServiceNow, Apptio, and Platform9 among others.

At the same time, observability solutions are proving to be a complementary technology for providing proactive incident resolution, remediation, and avoidance. Vendors moving into this space include Dynatrace, VMware vRealize, AppDynamics and Amazon CloudWatch among others. Interesting start-ups include Honeycomb, Lightstep, and Chronosphere. Ultimately these technologies will get consolidated into more comprehensive DevOps platforms alongside intelligent automation. The industry will see increasing steps among organizations to prioritize FinOps initiatives, marking the next pragmatic phase for providing better insights and best practices into how resources are being allocated, consumed, and managed.