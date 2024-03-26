Many of the changes occurring across and within the global business world are technology driven.

Among a profusion of other digital advancements, cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) for product-centric enterprises has become increasingly used by businesses.

As a critical component of the digital ecosystem, it is designed to help businesses streamline their operations and enhance the overall productivity of their enterprise.

Our expert buyer’s guide is designed and written to offer advice and assistance to buyers and users looking for cloud-based ERP products.

As well as researched, industry based insights, we offer professional direction that can help lead to informed decisions.

Buyer’s guide: principal audience and beneficiaries

Our buyer’s guide is compiled in a way that makes it beneficial to a range of businesses across many industries.

When looking to find and adopt the best cloud ERP for product-centric enterprises, having the most current, relevant, and bespoke information is a key factor in your decision.

Thanks to our expert content, it will be of particular use to decision-makers, IT managers, and procurement officers, especially those within organisations that manufacture, distribute, or sell retail products.

Key considerations for cloud ERP for product-centric enterprises selection

It is fair to say that the technological landscape is ever-evolving.

With so many advances and options, the need to focus on your business requirements is critical.

Any buyer looking to procure suppliers of cloud ERP for product-centric enterprises should pinpoint their exact needs and build criteria based on a range of necessary or desired cloud ERP components.

These would usually include, but are not limited to:

Long-term software scalability

Growth is a key driver for businesses, and the need to have a digital ecosystem that can grow is equally important.

Any cloud-based ERP product supplier should offer a solution that is able to seamlessly grow with your business, without disruption or the need to constantly change platforms.

This includes the capacity to accommodate an increased numbers of users, handle a range of more complex processes as your enterprise expands, and allow stakeholders ongoing access as these changes are implemented.

Digital ecosystem integration

When introducing any new digital solution, integration with your existing platforms is a key consideration.

When selecting your cloud ERP provider, confirm that the product will seamlessly integrate with your existing CRM, HR, and finance software.

Ensuring this high level of integration capability will allow businesses to maintain a smooth data flow across all departments, without unnecessary or unwanted interruption.

Cloud-based ERP product customisation

As discussed earlier in this guide, each business has a set of bespoke requirements that need to be met by cloud-based ERP products.

Discuss their ability to provide a fully customisable solution that fits with your existing digital platforms.

Any solution should come equipped with customisation options that are aligned with your unique business needs and processes.

High-level online security

Businesses often deal with vast quantities of highly sensitive data.

Whether that is financial information to customer details or related material, the need for the highest possible level of online security is paramount.

ERP systems should, without exception, provide a range of robust security measures to protect your data from breaches and to safeguard both stakeholders and consumers alike.

Initial training and ongoing support

For users to maximise the capabilities of any software, the initial training is pivotal.

Your chosen cloud ERP system supplier should offer comprehensive onboarding and training when purchasing their product.

This should be followed up with consistently available technical support, ensuring minimal downtime and the quick resolution of any issues that may arise.

Be sure to ascertain the level and length of included IT support when purchasing your product.

Leading cloud ERP systems for product-centric enterprises

As more businesses search for cloud-based ERP products, the marketplace for providers has also grown.

Though each business will have bespoke requirements that will not be met by all providers, a range of providers is likely to be appropriate for selection.

Some of the leading Cloud ERP for product-centric enterprises suppliers include:

SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Oracle NetSuite

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Infor CloudSuite Industrial

Epicor ERP

Acumatica Cloud ERP

IFS Applications

Sage X3

Syspro ERP

Plex Systems

QAD Adaptive ERP

Workday

Priority Software

Deltek Costpoint

Rootstock Cloud ERP

Latest technological advancements in cloud ERP

Cloud ERP for product-centric enterprises is continually evolving.

With each new technological advancement or iteration, users are enjoying enhanced capabilities.

Some of the latest trends include, but are not limited to:

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI)

Advanced machine learning for predictive analytics

Incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time data collection

Adoption of blockchain technology for enhanced security and transparency

Cloud based ERP products: our conclusion

Along with many choices relating to a company’s digital capabilities, selecting the right supplier of cloud ERP for product-centric enterprises is critical.

Whichever provider you opt for, it will significantly impact your business operations and, hopefully, streamline your overall productivity.

Buyers should take the time to carefully consider the range of factors detailed and discussed within this guide to better an informed decision is made.

From a digital platform that aligns with your existing digital ecosystem to one that reflects and reacts to your business needs and objectives, your cloud-based ERP product choice is all important.