The global technology industry experienced a 16% rise in company filings mentions of cloud in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Splunk with 23% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData's analysis of over 1,202 technology company filings.

Notably, cloud was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of cybersecurity and Covid-19, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Splunk had the greatest increase in references for cloud in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 164 cloud-related sentences in the company's filings - 14% of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. Samsara's mentions of cloud rose by 100% to 154 and ADOBE's by 400% to 143 and SAP's by 100% to 139 and Zscaler's by 100% to 138.

GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for cloud in Q1 2023 was 92.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast by IT Infrastructure, Products and Services (Cloud Management Platforms, IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, Hybrid, Managed and Private Cloud Services), Region and Vertical, 2022-2026