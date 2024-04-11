Cybersecurity is a growing concern for the states of Eastern Europe. Image: Shutterstock/NicoElNino.

Cooperation was the key word at yesterday’s (10 April) Three Seas side event Cybersecurity, Resilience, Connectivity: Critical Infrastructure In 3 Seas.

Government officials across the Three Seas region – which includes much of Central and Eastern Europe – spoke alongside technology firms including Google, Microsoft and Amazon to stress the increasing risk of cyberattacks from global actors including China, Russia and Iran. Despite the disparate views on display, all parties were sure to encourage cooperation both between states and the public and private sectors.

“One state alone cannot build a fortress,” director of the National Cybersecurity Centre Lithuania Liudas Ališauskas explained, describing cyberspace as “another dimension” of warfare.

“We’re not only talking about the governmental sector […] we’re talking about critical infrastructure, which is about the different entities that are beyond the scope of the direct governmental sphere.”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, the importance of securing critical infrastructure including energy, telecommunications and water has been drawn into sharp focus. Simion-Dorin Rusu, government affairs manager at Microsoft Romania, Baltics and CIS noted, however, that critical infrastructure attacks have been increasing since 2021. The global level jumped from 139 in 2020 to 628 in 2021. 2022 remained at a similar level, but this year Microsoft expects the number to be higher.

Another key point of concern raised by Rusu at the Vilnius event was the rise in deepfake and AI-based cyberattacks. In particular, he raised China’s usage of AI to attempt to influence the Taiwanese election earlier this year.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“There was an avalanche of AI-infused technology with the speed and impact that we have never seen before,” Rusu said. “China is the first one to deploy something like this anywhere in the world. Although we knew it was coming and our tech people were preparing for this, the speed to which this is now evolving is quite breathtaking.”

His answer to this problem echoed the other speakers: “For us is very simple. To be honest. It’s to work together.”

Despite the air of collaboration, director of the Regional Cyber Defence Centre Inga Žukauskienė was unable to get guarantees of an expansion to the Lithuanian cybersecurity body during a panel discussion.