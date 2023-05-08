The global technology industry experienced a 5% rise in company filings mentions of corporate governance in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Cellnex Telecom with 934% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 1,051 technology company filings. Corporate Governance is a growing trend that is affecting all industries, including the Technology industry. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Telecoms and Technology – Thematic Research report details the main trends, industry analysis, M&A activity and case studies in the market. Buy the report here.

Notably, corporate governance was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of environment and cloud, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Cellnex Telecom had the greatest increase in references for corporate governance in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 672 corporate governance-related sentences in the company's filings - 64% of all sentences - and an increase of 22300% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. Nokia's mentions of corporate governance rose by 9700% to 393 and Koninklijke KPN's by 34300% to 344 and NXP Semiconductors's by 9900% to 300 and Delta Electronics (Thailand)'s by 100% to 164.

GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for corporate governance in Q1 2023 was 91.

GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral.