The global technology industry experienced a 20% drop in company filings mentions of COVID-19 in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by BCE with 73% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData's analysis of over 1,367 technology company filings.

Notably, COVID-19 was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of batteries and environment, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, BCE had the greatest increase in references for COVID-19 in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 76 COVID-19-related sentences in the company's filings - 6% of all sentences - and an increase of 1100% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. Telus's mentions of COVID-19 rose by 100% to 55 and Baidu's by 200% to 51 and Koninklijke Philips's by 2200% to 46 and NXP Semiconductors's by 700% to 44.

GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for COVID-19 in Q1 2023 was 83.

