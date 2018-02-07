GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

After a series of corporate takeovers people are beginning to wonder what the craft beer definition is.

Last year big beer brewers Heineken and AB InBev continued in their efforts to gain a foothold on the lucrative craft beer market, investing considerable funds in mergers and acquisitions.

This led to many craft beer fans becoming concerned with how the craft beer movement has developed. Many independently-crafted brewers have now come under threat.

As a result there is confusion around the true definition of craft beer — for which there is no official description.

However, among the general public authenticity is the attribute most associated with craft beer, with nearly two-fifths (38 percent) of people around the world linking it to craft beer, according to a recent GlobalData survey.

People also are associate localism and genuineness with craft beer.