Kaspersky previously said its software is used to protect US national security from a ‘variety of threat actors’ Credit: Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Russian cybersecurity company, Kaspersky Labs, is leaving the US following the government’s ban on the sale and distribution of its software, the company told BBC News

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, in June, that Russia’s ties to the company posed a substantial risk to US infrastructure. 

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Kaspersky said it has been forced to leave “as business opportunities in the country are no longer viable”.

“Starting from July 20, 2024 Kaspersky will gradually wind down its US operations and eliminate US-based positions,” the company said in a statement.

The US has been locked in a long-running dispute over trade and technology with China and Russia as part of a wider ongoing trade war.

The Biden administration used the powers installed by the Trump administration, allowing for restrictions or bans on trade between US companies and technology companies from countries seen as adversaries.

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The US Commerce Department said: “Kaspersky will generally no longer be able to, among other activities, sell its software within the US or provide updates to software already in use”.

The downloading of software updates and the resale and licensing of Kaspersky products were to be banned from 29 September, the Commerce Department said.

Established in 1997, Russia-based Kaspersky protects the data intelligence of almost half a million people and a quarter of a million companies.

Following the ruling, Kaspersky said its software is used to protect US national security from a “variety of threat actors”.

The Russian company said the barring of its business was due to the “present geopolitical climate and theoretical concerns”, as opposed to a thorough assessment of its network of products.