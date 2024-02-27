Cricut saw the highest growth of 599% in patent filings in December and 149% in grants in October in Q4 2023. Compared to Q3 2023, Q4 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 32% and grants by 149%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Cricut’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Cricut has been focused on protecting inventions in European Patent Office(EPO) with six publications in Q4 2023

The European Patent Office(EPO) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 56% filings and 0% grants. The European Patent Office(EPO), United States(US), China(CN), and Canada(CA) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Cricut is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Cricut has 67% of its grants in United States(US) and 33% in Canada(CA).

NIKE and HP could be the strongest competitors for Cricut

Patents related to health and safety and industrial automation lead Cricut's portfolio

Cricut has the highest number of patents in health and safety followed by, industrial automation and digitalization. For health and safety, nearly 50% of patents were filed and no patents were granted in Q4 2023.

Industrial automation related patents lead Cricut portfolio followed by it services, and data & analytics services

Cricut has highest number of patents in industrial automation followed by it services, data & analytics services, bpm solutions, and data & database management. For industrial automation, nearly 100% of patents were filed and 100% of patents were granted in Q4 2023.

