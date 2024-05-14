Kyle Vogt, the founder of self-driving company Cruise, has co-founded a new venture backed robotics startup which focuses on household chores.
Vogt, who resigned as CEO at Cruise five months ago, said on X that his new company, the Bot Company, has already raised $150m in seed funding.
The Bot company is being launched by Vogt, former Cruise software engineer Luke Boloubek, and former Tesla AI tech lead Paril Jain.
“So many things compete for our time — commutes, longer working hours, and the complexities of modern life,” Vogt wrote.
“Our team has spent years building robots (including the self-driving kind) that give people some of that time back, and we’re taking that a step further with this company,” he added.
Vogt, one of the early pioneers of self-driving technology, sold his autonomous driving company Cruise to General Motors in 2016. The two companies planned to create a leading fleet of robotaxis which could generate $50bn in annual revenue.
However, Vogt left the company five months ago after one of the autonomous cars hit a pedestrian. The company’s license was suspended in California, which led to the Cruise’s operations halting nationally.
Vogt has had an extremely successful career. In 2007, Vogt co-founded online broadcasting company Justin.tv, which later turned into Twitch bought by Amazon in 2014 for $970m.
According to GlobalData forecasts, the robotics industry was worth $63bn in 2022, and by 2030, it will have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 17% to $218bn.