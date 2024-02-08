Ransomware attacks reached a new high in 2023 Credit: Getty Images / solarseven

Record-breaking payments were made to crypto-related ransomware attackers in 2023, with the scope and complexity of attacks increasing substantially, according to new research.

In 2023, victims working in hospitals, schools and major corporations paid out over $1.1bn to cybercriminals.

The amount of money paid out by victims in 2023 was double that of 2022, which totalled $567m, according to a new report from crypto and blockchain data platform Chainalysis.

Ransomware is a type of malware attack which encrypts files on a device, rendering them and the systems that rely on them unusable.

This type of attack gets its name as the assailant usually asks the victim for a ransom in exchange for decryption.

Ransomware has been used in several high-profile attacks and is the most concerning type of cyberattack for business leaders, according to research and analysis company GlobalData. A ransomware attack can cause a significant loss of revenue and can paralyse an organisation.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

In 2023, attackers infiltrated the widely used file transfer software MOVEit to carry out a ransomware attack on global governments, individuals and major corporations including Shell and British Airways.

In February 2023, US chipmaking equipment supplier MKS Instruments was affected by a ransomware attack that cost over $200m in lost and delayed sales.

David Bicknell, principal analyst at research company GlobalData, told Verdict that resilience is critical for organisations impacted by ransomware.

“Many ransomware attacks are now targeting company back-ups and backup repositories were affected by ransomware attacks,” Bickenell said.

“It is important that organisations are able to develop and maintain resilient backup strategies. It’s often been said that successful recovery from a cyberattack is a matter of planning and execution, not of chance or negotiation,” he added.

Crypto-related ransomware attacks decreased in 2022

The amount paid out to crypto-related ransomware attacks in 2022 almost halved from 2021, which totalled $983m in victim payouts.

A decrease in ransomware activities 2022 is likely due to geopolitical events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Chainalysis states.

“This conflict not only disrupted the operations of some cyber actors but also shifted their focus from financial gain to politically motivated cyberattacks aimed at espionage and destruction,” Chainalysis said in its report.

Higher risk for ransomware attacks in 2024

In December, the UK government stated that Britain was at high risk of a “catastrophic” ransomware attack that could cost tens of billions of pounds and shut down critical infrastructure.

According to GlobalData’s Tech, Media, & Telecom Predictions 2024 report, company employees will face a greater risk of spear-phishing attacks in 2024 aimed at gaining access to an organisation’s systems through AI-powered social engineering.

GlobalData stated that the widespread availability of generative AI tools, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, enhances the sophistication and personalised nature of attacks from bad actors.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, global cybercrime will reach $10.5trn annually by 2025. Tackling this issue requires investment, and GlobalData forecasts that cybersecurity revenues will reach $344bn worldwide by 2030.