London has come out on top for senior customer experience job opportunities, research from customer insights technology company Feefo has found.

A customer experience officer (CXO) is essentially responsible for customer experience of a company’s products and services. The use of data, artificial intelligence and multi-channel services to improve the way in which companies interact with customers is of growing importance to businesses.

With user experience becoming a key factor is a business’s success and strategy, CXOs are more sought-after than ever and according to research by Deloitte, businesses that have customers as a core focus are 60% more profitable than that don’t.

London’s customer experience jobs dominance

According to the research, London has over 500% more vacancies in senior customer experience roles than the global average, beating Seattle, New York, Toronto and Sydney.

Analysis of salaries in both the UK and the US for these roles found that in the UK 33% of senior customer experience jobs offer a salary of £50,000 or higher versus only 25% in the US, reflect the fact that companies are keen to recruit customer experience professionals.

The results support research from the Economist Intelligence Unit from last year which showed that more than one in four UK companies have increased investment in customer experience by more than 25% in the last three years. This shows that this is an area businesses are keen to invest in, alongside other areas such as price and product.

However, the findings indicate that while London is placing an emphasis on CX recruitment, the rest of the UK has some catching up to do. The UK as a whole has just 70 job vacancies for senior CX roles per million, compared with the US which has 316 vacancies per million of the working population, and Canada at 103.

Steph Heasman, Director of Customer Success Feefo believes that this reflects the emphasis being placed on customer experience in business: