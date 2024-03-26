Customer identity and access management providers: Introduction

As the number of digital online customer interactions continues to increase, the need for businesses to effectively and securely manage customer identities and access rights efficiently also continues to grow.

Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) has fast become a critical component of the modern business infrastructure.

As well as enabling organisations to safeguard customer data, it also provides a seamless user experience, something that is also more in demand than ever.

Our buyer’s guide is designed to outline and further detail the key considerations for businesses and professionals seeking to implement or enhance their CIAM systems.

Understanding the CIAM architecture landscape

Having a robust customer identity and access management architecture forms the foundation of any effective CIAM solution in a modern business.

Any system being considered should be designed to handle large volumes of customer data, and also the scalability to handle more as it increases.

It should also support a wide range of complex interactions across various channels.

When evaluating CIAM architecture, businesses should look for scalability, reliability, and the ability to integrate with existing digital ecosystems.

CIAM architecture should also comply with data protection regulations, such as GDPR, ensuring that customer data is handled with the utmost care at all times, without exception.

Industries benefiting from CIAM

CIAM solutions have become widely used and increasingly important across a wide range of industries.

This is particularly true for those who handle large volumes of customer data and require secure, convenient access to services.

Industries that gain from this include, but are not limited to, retail, healthcare, finance, education, and government sectors.

Professionals in IT, security, customer service, and digital transformation roles should find our buyer’s guide beneficial as they research and identify the complexities of CIAM.

Key considerations: Selecting the right CIAM platform

Choosing the right customer identity and access management platform is critical for businesses aiming to streamline their operations.

Any suitable platform should be able to offer, among other features and functionalities:

Wide range of bespoke and business-relevant functionalities and features

Features such as user registration, profile management, authentication, authorisation, and consent management.

Analytics tools to monitor user behaviour and detect potential security threats.

When selecting a CIAM platform, considering the ease of integration with other systems is key.

In addition, establishing the level of customisation available to meet specific business needs should not be forgotten.

CIAM software and solutions and providers

In an increasingly crowded marketplace, there is a profusion of customer identity and access management software and solutions to consider.

Each of these will offer unique features and benefits, though there will also be common ground identifiable within each too.

To make an informed decision, businesses should assess the software’s ability to support the following:

Multi-factor authentication

Single sign-on

Social login capabilities

Robust security features, such as encryption and tokenisation, to protect sensitive customer data.

Identifying the right CIAM providers

The choice of customer identity and access management vendors can significantly impact the success of your CIAM strategy.

Look for vendors with a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions and excellent customer support.

They should be able to provide references or case studies demonstrating their expertise in your industry.

Furthermore, consider the vendor’s commitment to innovation and their ability to adapt to the evolving landscape of digital identity management.

Industry-leading CIAM systems and solutions

Researching and selecting specific systems or solutions related to customer identity and access management can be a time-consuming and often complex process.

Each individual enterprise will have a unique overall criteria, making some providers more suitable and appropriate than others.

Some of the leading solutions worth considering include, but are not necessarily limited to:

Okta Identity Cloud

Microsoft Azure Active Directory B2C

Auth0

ForgeRock Identity Platform

IBM Security Verify

SAP Customer Data Cloud

Ping Identity

OneLogin

Oracle Identity Cloud Service

Salesforce Identity

Akamai Identity Cloud

Simeio Solutions

SecureAuth Identity Platform

iWelcome

Gigya

Latest technological advancements in CIAM

A range of new technological advancements continue to enhance the way businesses manage customer identities.

Two of the more recent and perhaps most impactful advancements are:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being integrated into CIAM solutions to improve security and personalisation.

Blockchain technology is also emerging as a potential game-changer, offering decentralised identity management and enhanced privacy control.

Businesses and buyers should stay informed about any and all relevant technological developments.

This awareness and acumen can help ensure their CIAM strategy remains cutting-edge and in line with the most recent changes.

Customer identity and access management: Our conclusion

For many businesses, implementing an effective customer identity and access management system represents a complex but essential task.

Any organisation seeking to protect customer data and provide a seamless user experience requires a high-quality customer identity and access management platform that is secure, consistent, reliable and flexible.

Buyers should always consider the architecture, platform, software, solutions, and vendors as a package.

Buyers should also ensure that any procurement decision is based on how well the platform aligns with carefully identified company requirements, necessities and goals.

In addition to this, buyers should remain aware of technological advancements that impact these decisions.

Paying attention to all such considerations, organisations can make informed decisions that will benefit their operations and their customers.

