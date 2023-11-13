Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) office building in Lujiazui downtown district. Shutterstock/ Andy Feng

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China’s largest bank, faced a significant cyberattack that disrupted the trading of US treasuries within its US financial services division.



The ICBC, a leading global lender by assets, confirmed on Thursday (9 Nov) that its financial services arm, ICBC Financial Services, fell victim to a ransomware attack, resulting in disruptions to certain systems. The state-owned bank responded swiftly by isolating affected systems to contain the incident.



Ransomware, a prevalent form of cyberattack, involves hackers taking control of systems or information and demanding a ransom for their release. While the ICBC did not disclose the perpetrator, security experts identified the hacking group LockBit as the likely source of the attack.

The ICBC assured that it initiated a thorough investigation and is actively working with law enforcement to address the situation. The bank, emphasising the independence of its US financial services arm, stated that the email and business systems were unaffected in its China operations and other affiliated institutions.



Despite ICBC’s claims of successfully clearing US treasury trades executed on Wednesday (8 Nov) and other trades on Thursday, various news outlets reported disruptions to US treasury trades.



The identity of the attacker remains unknown, as cybercriminals often employ techniques to conceal their locations and identities. However, cybersecurity experts identified the ransomware used as LockBit 3.0, a formidable challenge due to its unique password requirement for each instance.



LockBit, responsible for around 28% of known ransomware attacks from July 2022 to June 2023, operates using a “ransomware-as-a-service” model. The group’s leader, known as “LockBitSup,” sells the malicious software to other hackers, or affiliates, who carry out cyberattacks.



LockBit has previously claimed responsibility for ransomware attacks on Boeing and the UK’s Royal Mail. The group, not politically motivated according to its claims, is known for targeting small and medium-sized businesses.



While ICBC is actively managing the aftermath of the attack, the cybersecurity community faces the ongoing challenge of identifying and countering evolving cyber threats from groups like LockBit.

Last month, the US has led 40 countries in an alliance against paying ransomware, following reports that it was pressuring the countries against paying ransom earlier this October.

This alliance comes after the US has stated that the number of ransomware cyberattacks has increased worldwide, with the US facing around 46% of the attacks.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download