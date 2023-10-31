Boeing company lettering logo against Airbus A350 modern airplane flying on blue sky background. Shutterstock/ vaalaa

Aerospace manufacturer Boeing is probing claims from the hacker group Lockbit that it had gained internal access to a large amount of sensitive data from Boeing. The hacker group has threatened to publish Boeing’s data if a ransom is not paid by 2 November.

Lockbit has posted a countdown on its website with a message stating, “Sensitive data was exfiltrated and ready to be published if Boeing do not contact within the deadline!” Reuters reported.

The hacking group is known for using double extortion. This is a method whereby the group threatens to expose sensitive data but also encrypts it. The group has gained notoriety for its Stealbit malware which automates data extraction.

In 2022, LockBit was the most deployed ransomware globally and continues to be prolific in 2023, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency found.

The FBI estimates that there has been about 1,700 Lockbit attacks in the US since 2020, garnering approximately $91m in ransoms.

US Deputy National Security Advisor, Anne Neuberger, said earlier this month that the US is pressing a group of foreign governments to agree to hard policy against businesses paying into hacker ransomware.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

US software company Netskope’s 2023 Cloud and Threat Report, published 17 Oct, found that around $457m of ransom was paid by businesses in 2022 alone.

The latter half of 2023 has seen a spate of high-profile ransomware cases. In September, hackers managed to infiltrate the systems of MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars disclosed it paid $15m to hackers who had breached its customer loyalty database, negotiated down from the initial $30m demand. MGM went the opposite route, refusing to pay hackers who took over its Okta authentication servers.

Earlier this month, millions of data profiles from Silicon Valley-based genetic testing service 23andMe appeared on an online selling forum for leaked data.

While the data is thought to include names, locations and ethnicities of 23andMe users, it does not include genomic details.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up