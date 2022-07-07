Cybersecurity: Top trending companies on Twitter

Credit: vs148 /Shutterstock.com.

Verdict has listed five of the companies that trended the most in Twitter discussions related to cybersecurity, using research from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform.

The top companies are the most mentioned companies among Twitter discussions of more than 844 cybersecurity experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

Companies trending in cybersecurity discussions: The top five

1. Microsoft Corp – 617 mentions

Microsoft revealing Russian government hackers’ cyber operations against Ukraine, the company offering new paid cybersecurity services to organisations, and the company’s move to add multi-factor authentication (MFA) as the default security setting for current Azure customers, were popularly discussed in Q2.

Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an international non-profit organisation, shared an article on the technology company Microsoft revealing Russia’s cyberattacks on Ukraine, which is believed to be part of the Kremlin’s bigger military attack and online propaganda, a Microsoft report highlighted. The reported intrusions, which were not disclosed earlier, suggest that the Russian government’s cyberattacks have played a major role in the war than what was publicly known. According to researchers, the digital campaigns and hacking began as early as one year prior to Russia’s 24 February invasion of Ukraine. This groundwork may have led to the military operations against a work-torn country, the article noted.

Microsoft further reported a total of 37 Russian cyberattacks inside Ukraine between 23 February and 8 April 2022, the article detailed. The company maintained that Russia’s military and hacking operations were carried out in tandem with the same target set.

Microsoft Corp is a technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington, the US. The company offers a comprehensive range of operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, software development tools, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, video games, and training and certification services. It also designs, manufactures and sells PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other intelligent devices.

The scope of Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine comes as no surprise, and if anyone has the telemetry to watch it all as it's going down, it's Microsoft. https://t.co/9XVUQBKfZh — Eva (@evacide) April 27, 2022

2. Alphabet Inc – 286 mentions

Google releasing a Chrome update to fight a new hack, and the company having identified 2.02 million phishing sites since the start of the year, were some of the popular discussions in the second quarter.

Bob Carver, a cybersecurity expert, shared an article on the technology company Google issuing a warning for billions of Chrome users about a new hack, CVE-2022-1232, which has been classified as a high-level threat. The article further detailed that the hack could have a wide impact as Chrome is a cross-platform web browser that is available on Windows, Mac, and Linux. Microsoft’s Edge browser also confirmed that it had been affected by the hack, with the company stating that it had released the Microsoft Edge Stable Channel (Version 100.0.1185.36) emergency fix that included the latest security updates, the article noted.

Google announced Chrome version 100.0.4896.75 in response to the latest hack, though it was not available to everyone initially and the company confirming that it would be rolled out to everyone over the coming days or weeks, the article highlighted.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company of Google, a global technology company, headquartered in Mountain View, California, the US. The company provides a wide range of products and platforms, including search, maps, calendar, ads, Gmail, Google Play, Android, google cloud, chrome, and YouTube. It also offers hardware products such as Pixel phones, smartwatches, Google Nest home products, and other related products.

Google Issues Warning For Billions Of Chrome Users #CyberAttack https://t.co/eYFkuaJAsv — Bob Carver ✭ (@cybersecboardrm) April 7, 2022

3. GitHub Inc – 132 mentions

Authors of a harmful malware having uploaded it supply code to GitHub, the company now publishing malware advisories in its advisory database, and the company revealing that an attacker is using stolen OAuth user tokens to downloading data from private sources, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Mauricio Amaro, chief information officer at a textile manufacturing company Avante Textil, shared an article on millions of routers and Internet of Things (IoT) devices at risk now after a malware source code surfaced on GitHub. This implied that a number of criminals could now use it in their assault campaigns, the article detailed.

Researchers at the AT&T Alien Labs, a threat intelligence unit of the AT&T cybersecurity, first identified the malware in November and named it BotenaGo. Written in Go, a programming language, the malware is filled with exploits for more than 30 completely different vulnerabilities in merchandise from various distributors, including D-Hyperlink, Linksys, Netgear, and ZTE. The researchers also concluded that BotenaGo could be a totally new tool that the Mirai botnet malware operators may be using to target specific machines that have been identified by them, the article noted.

GitHub Inc is a technology company and a subsidiary of Microsoft Corp, headquartered in San Francisco, California, the US. The company offers hosting, code previewing, integration, social coding and project management services. It offers solutions through brand names, such as Atom, Electron and GitHub. The company also offers Atom, a hackable text editor platform for cross-platform editing of projects and a multiple pane interface for comparing and editing codes across files.

4. Cisco Systems Inc – 108 mentions

Cisco releasing security updates to address vulnerabilities in its products, the company rolling out fixes for medium-severe vulnerability impacting the IOS XR Software, and Cicso’s warning against using easy-to-use passwords, were some of the popular discussions in the second quarter.

Omar Santos, principal engineer in the Cisco Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT), shared an article on the technology company releasing security updates to address vulnerabilities in many of its products. The article detailed that an attacker could get control of an affected system if the vulnerabilities were exploited. Users and administrators were thereby cautioned by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA ) to review the company’s advisories and updates that included Cisco Virtualised Infrastructure Manager Privilege Escalation Vulnerability, Cisco Umbrella Virtual Appliance Static SSH Host Key Vulnerability, and Cisco TelePresence Collaboration Endpoint and RoomOS Software H.323 Denial of Service Vulnerability.

Cisco Systems Inc is a software development company headquartered in San Jose, California, the US. The company’s products and technologies assist clients in managing more users, devices and things connecting to their networks. Cisco serves a wide range of industries, including enterprises, commercial units, service providers, and the public sector. It markets solutions through direct sales force and channel partners, including service providers, system integrators, distributors, and resellers.

5. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) – 99 mentions

Sentinelone announcing integrations with IBM, Swimlane and Intezer, and IBM’s acquisition of offensive security start-up Randori, were popularly discussed in Q2.

Netzpalaver, a technology news platform, shared an article on the cybersecurity company Sentinelone announcing integrations with technology and software companies IBM, Swimlane and Intezer that will cover areas, such as malware analysis, security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), and security information and event management (SIEM). The partnership aimed solidifying visibility across the managed endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and other security operations centre (SOC) tools, while enforcing automatic response and detection, the article detailed.

The integration with Swimlane increased triage visibility as well as accuracy, and reduced team alert fatigue and accelerated mean response time, while that with Intezer allowed automatic incident organisation and improved malware analysis, thereby relieving occupied security teams.

IBM is a technology company headquartered in Armonk, New York, the US. The company manufactures and sells system hardware and software, and offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. IBM technology-based product line includes analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, blockchain, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, IT management, cybersecurity, and software development products. The company offers services including cloud, networking, security, technology consulting, application services, business resiliency services, and technology support services.