Darfon Electronics saw the highest growth of 99% in patent filings and 232% in grants in July in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 99% and grants by 232%.

Darfon Electronics has been focused on protecting inventions in Taiwan(TW) with 22 publications in Q3 2023

The Taiwan(TW) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 48% filings and 35% grants. The Taiwan(TW), China(CN), and United States(US) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Darfon Electronics is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Darfon Electronics has 50% of its grants in United States(US), 35% in Taiwan(TW), and 15% in China(CN).

Chicony Electronics could be the strongest competitor for Darfon Electronics

In terms of grant share, Darfon Electronics stands in second position among its competitors. Chicony Electronics and Apple secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to climate change and industrial automation lead Darfon Electronics's portfolio

Darfon Electronics has the highest number of patents in climate change followed by, industrial automation and . For climate change, nearly 100% of patents were filed and 25% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Consumer applications related patents lead Darfon Electronics portfolio followed by computer & peripherals, and integrated circuits

Darfon Electronics has highest number of patents in consumer applications followed by computer & peripherals, integrated circuits, consumer devices and green it. For consumer applications, nearly 36% of patents were filed and 29% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.



