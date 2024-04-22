Amplitude has patented a method for laser cutting dielectric or semiconductor materials using bursts of femtosecond laser pulses. By spatially separating and concentrating the laser beams, the method initiates a straight micro-fracture for precise cutting. The technique ensures localized modifications without material ablation or microbubbles. GlobalData’s report on Amplitude gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

Laser cutting method for dielectric or semiconductor materials

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Amplitude Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11883903B2) outlines a method for laser cutting dielectric or semiconductor materials. The method involves emitting a laser beam in single-pulse mode at a specific wavelength within a transparency spectral band of the material, with bursts of laser pulses separated by defined time intervals. The energy of the split beams is concentrated in distinct areas of the material to produce localized modifications without material ablation or microbubbles. By adjusting the distance between these areas, an oriented rectilinear micro-fracture can be initiated, facilitating precise cutting along a predetermined direction.



Furthermore, the patent details variations in the spatial distribution of the split beams, such as using Bessel beam spatial distribution, and the generation of multiple spatially-split beams for more complex cutting patterns. Additional steps include relative displacement between the split beams and the material, as well as the application of another laser beam to induce thermal stress without causing further micro-fracturing. These innovations aim to enhance the precision and efficiency of laser cutting processes for dielectric and semiconductor materials, offering a novel approach to achieving intricate cuts without damaging the material.



