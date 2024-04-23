Evertz Microsystems has patented a system for managing media streams over an IP network. The system includes devices processing media streams based on control signals and a controller determining the timing of transmitting control signals to ensure simultaneous execution with media data. GlobalData’s report on Evertz Microsystems gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Evertz Microsystems, Low latency interactive streaming was a key innovation area identified from patents. Evertz Microsystems's grant share as of February 2024 was 68%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Synchronized media stream management system over ip network

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Evertz Microsystems Ltd

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11895352B2) discloses a system and method for managing media streams over an IP network. The system involves a first device that processes a received media stream based on instructions from a control signal, generates a transformed media stream, and transmits it to a second device. A controller synchronized with the devices generates control signals for each device, ensuring simultaneous reception with the media stream. The controller also accounts for processing delays, network delays, and control delays to optimize the transmission timing for efficient stream management.



Furthermore, the method outlined in the patent involves the controller generating control signals for the devices, causing them to process and transmit media streams in a synchronized manner. The controller determines transmission times based on processing delays specific to each device, ensuring efficient stream management over the IP network. Additionally, the control signals are designed to facilitate the transformation of media streams into multiple portions, enhancing the overall streaming experience. By considering network delays and control delays, the system and method aim to streamline the management of media streams, providing a seamless and synchronized streaming experience for users across devices connected to the IP network.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Evertz Microsystems, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed