Oracle’s native multicloud networking supports 26 global partner cloud regions. Credit: Samuel Boivin/Shutterstock.com.

Oracle and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced a joint initiative to extend multicloud networking, giving customers a direct, managed connection between Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and AWS.

The planned integration connects Oracle Interconnect with AWS Interconnect, aimed at helping organisations move data and operate applications between the two cloud environments with increased speed and privacy.

The initiative targets enterprises deploying both full and split-stack workloads across multiple clouds, removing the need for separate network providers and manual setup of physical infrastructure.

Oracle’s native multicloud networking supports 26 global partner cloud regions, allowing for secure connections between cloud platforms.

Through this Oracle and AWS collaboration, customers will be able to work across both vendors with a unified approach, without the added burden of data replication or network configuration.

The AWS Interconnect–multicloud open specification supports Oracle’s efforts to broaden its multicloud networking portfolio.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure product management senior vice president Nathan Thomas said: “With Oracle AI Database@AWS, we pioneered a simpler way for customers to run Oracle AI Database workloads in AWS with the same features, architecture, and performance as they expect on-premises.

“We’re now building on that by establishing connectivity between our popular cross-cloud interconnect and AWS Interconnect–multicloud. This will help our mutual customers modernise their applications, unify their data, and unlock new generative AI opportunities.”

Oracle stated the new interconnect option is expected to be available later this year in the AWS US East (N. Virginia) us-east-1 region.

Recently, Celonis extended its partnership with Oracle, enabling enterprises to run the Celonis Process Intelligence platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The collaboration provides companies with tools for process analysis and optimisation in areas such as finance and supply chain management.