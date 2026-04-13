The integration connects Celonis Process Intelligence with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Credit: Tapati Rinchumrus/Shutterstock.com.

Data-processing company Celonis has expanded its collaboration with Oracle, allowing enterprises to deploy the Celonis Process Intelligence platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The partnership supports companies seeking to modernise their operations and adopt enterprise AI. It will provide tools to analyse and optimise processes across core business functions, including finance and supply chain management.

The integration connects Celonis Process Intelligence with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, facilitating the analysis and orchestration of end-to-end business processes.

Businesses using the joint solution can access process data across various systems, identify opportunities to automate and implement AI, and track operational outcomes over time.

The development comes as enterprises look for cloud solutions capable of managing data-intensive and mission-critical workloads, including those driven by AI.

According to Celonis, its process intelligence layer enables AI agents to gain operational insights necessary for comprehensive process execution, working across both Oracle and third-party applications.

The collaboration also assists organisations in modernisation efforts such as migrating from older systems to Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP by employing Celonis technology for risk reduction, benchmarking, and process analysis.

Celonis co-CEO and co-founder Bastian Nominacher said: “AI agents are only as effective as the context they operate in—and Celonis Process Intelligence provides that foundation.

“Expanding our collaboration with Oracle allows customers to scale AI with confidence, grounded in a real-time understanding of their business operations.”

Celonis indicated that demand for secure, scalable cloud platforms supporting advanced AI capabilities is increasing.

The joint offering aims to address these requirements by combining Celonis’ process intelligence with the performance and security features of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and AI executive vice president Chris Gandolfo said: “Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is designed to run demanding AI and enterprise workloads with high performance and reliability.

“Together with Celonis, we are helping customers gain deeper process insights and accelerate modernisation initiatives on a secure, scalable cloud platform.”

In March, Oracle announced new agentic AI features for its AI Database platform, designed to help organisations build and deploy AI applications that securely access business data across multiple environments.