NCsoft‘s patent involves an apparatus and method for leveling a person image by manipulating latent vectors in a latent space to increase identity similarity between original and virtual person images. The process includes activating specific regions and generating a levelled person image with specific characteristics. GlobalData’s report on NCsoft gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on NCsoft, Location-based parallel gaming was a key innovation area identified from patents. NCsoft's grant share as of February 2024 was 47%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for leveling a person image using latent vectors

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: NCsoft Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11915513B2) discloses a method for performing leveling of a person image. The method involves receiving an original person image, selecting a latent vector in a latent space, generating a virtual person image based on the latent vector, and optimizing the latent vector to increase identity similarity between the original and virtual person regions. By manipulating the optimized latent vector, a levelled person image is generated where the person stares forward with a neutral emotion and is illuminated from the front. The method also includes steps for calculating loss between images, generating binary masks, and manipulating subspaces corresponding to semantic attributes like pose, expression, and illumination.



Furthermore, the patent describes an apparatus for performing the leveling process, which includes a memory storing programs and a processor executing these programs. The processor receives the original person image, activates specific regions, optimizes the latent vector, manipulates it, and generates the levelled person image. Additionally, a method for generating a character face image is detailed, involving similar steps as the leveling method. The method includes determining the levelled state of the original person image, excluding images with blocked faces or misaligned features, and utilizing binary masks for region activation. A game server for generating character face images is also mentioned, with a processor receiving original person images, optimizing latent vectors, and converting them into levelled person images for character creation in games.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on NCsoft, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed