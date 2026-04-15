The Vertex AI Model Garden offers teams a choice among several foundation models. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com.

US-based software company GitLab has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud, providing enterprise teams with direct access to Vertex AI models through the GitLab Duo Agent Platform.

The integration enables Google Cloud customers to use the Vertex AI models they already access and applies that usage towards their existing Google Cloud agreements.

This development allows organisations to incorporate AI agents into their software development workflows without altering their current cloud infrastructure arrangements.

With the addition of Vertex AI to the GitLab Duo Agent Platform, joint customers can run inference tasks using Google Cloud’s models within a governed environment enforced by GitLab’s access controls, approval policies, and audit logs.

This setup ensures that when an agent generates a code suggestion, it uses context from the originating issue, repository patterns, and continuous integration (CI) pipeline, all while retaining governance within GitLab.

The Vertex AI Model Garden offers teams a range of foundation models, including options like Gemini. Organisations can select models based on performance, cost, or regulatory compliance.

Self-hosted teams can connect models using GitLab’s Bring Your Own Model feature, allowing integration with previously approved models and gateways.

The AI Gateway, which supports both managed and self-hosted deployment, uses Google Cloud runtimes such as GKE and Cloud Run to process workloads on existing cloud infrastructure.

Released in January 2026, the GitLab Duo Agent Platform orchestrates the entire software development lifecycle by integrating agent-driven planning, coding, review, and security remediation.

Through integration with Vertex AI, the platform automates DevSecOps and enables teams to maintain their established workflows for issues, merge requests, pipelines, and security processes.

The expanded partnership allows customers to use the GitLab Duo Agent Platform as a control plane for DevSecOps, powered by Vertex AI’s continually developing infrastructure and GitLab’s flexible deployment options.

Google Cloud AI and data partnerships managing director Ritika Suri said: “Through our partnership with GitLab, we will provide customers with innovative capabilities that can improve operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation in the DevSecOps industry.”

This collaboration is designed to deliver governed, enterprise-scale workflows for software teams seeking to incorporate AI agents with oversight on Google Cloud.