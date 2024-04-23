u-blox has patented a method for synchronizing encoded signals, particularly GNSS signals. The method involves cross-product operations and logical sequences to identify and synchronize known signal components within the input signal. This innovation aims to enhance signal processing efficiency in GNSS applications. GlobalData’s report on u-blox gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on u-blox, Perimeter security was a key innovation area identified from patents. u-blox's grant share as of February 2024 was 47%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for synchronizing an encoded gnss signal

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: u-blox Holding AG

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11927679B2) discloses a method for synchronizing an encoded signal by receiving an input signal with known sequences of bits, determining logical sequences based on cross-product operations and logical operations, and identifying the position of the logical sequences within the input signal. The method involves aligning signal components in time, performing exclusive-OR operations, and comparing logical sequences to achieve synchronization.



Furthermore, the patent includes claims for a receiver comprising a receiving unit and a processing unit, where the processing unit determines logical sequences and identifies positions within the input signal. Additionally, the patent covers tangible, non-transitory, computer-readable media storing instructions for executing operations related to synchronizing an encoded signal. Overall, the patent details a comprehensive method and system for efficiently synchronizing signals, particularly in the context of global navigation satellite systems, by utilizing known sequences and logical operations.

