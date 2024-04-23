u-blox has patented a method for synchronizing encoded signals, particularly GNSS signals. The method involves cross-product operations and logical sequences to identify and synchronize known signal components within the input signal. This innovation aims to enhance signal processing efficiency in GNSS applications. GlobalData’s report on u-blox gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

Smarter leaders trust GlobalData

Report-cover

Premium Insights u-blox Holding AG - Company Profile

Buy the Report

Related Company Profiles

View all

According to GlobalData’s company profile on u-blox, Perimeter security was a key innovation area identified from patents. u-blox's grant share as of February 2024 was 47%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for synchronizing an encoded gnss signal

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: u-blox Holding AG

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11927679B2) discloses a method for synchronizing an encoded signal by receiving an input signal with known sequences of bits, determining logical sequences based on cross-product operations and logical operations, and identifying the position of the logical sequences within the input signal. The method involves aligning signal components in time, performing exclusive-OR operations, and comparing logical sequences to achieve synchronization.

Furthermore, the patent includes claims for a receiver comprising a receiving unit and a processing unit, where the processing unit determines logical sequences and identifies positions within the input signal. Additionally, the patent covers tangible, non-transitory, computer-readable media storing instructions for executing operations related to synchronizing an encoded signal. Overall, the patent details a comprehensive method and system for efficiently synchronizing signals, particularly in the context of global navigation satellite systems, by utilizing known sequences and logical operations.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on u-blox, buy the report here.

Premium Insights

From

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData Patent Analytics tracks bibliographic data, legal events data, point in time patent ownerships, and backward and forward citations from global patenting offices. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.