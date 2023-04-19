Maltego uses data integration and visualisation to aid in investigations. Credit: Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash.

Maltego, an intelligence platform for investigation, has secured $100m in funding from Charlesbank Capital Partners-managed Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Funds.

The investment comes after the acquisition of Maltego by Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Funds.

The platform is used for analysing huge data sets when looking into a wide range of scenarios, including cybersecurity threat intelligence, law enforcement, national security, trust and safety.

Maltego, which has its headquarters in Munich, Germany, is used by institutions including the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Interpol, financial institutions, and half of the DOW 30, for data integration and graphical connection analysis of complex investigations.

It plans to use the funding to support its growth and development.

Maltego CEO Philip Mayrhofer said: “The Maltego platform is all about empowering investigators. Charlesbank shares our vision. They have made a significant investment in the company to accelerate product development and sales internationalisation.

This enables us to add more features and data sources and to improve usability for even more investigators.”

The business has started to establish a footprint in North America and has obtained the ISO 27001 Certification, an international benchmark for information security.

Charlesbank managing director Darren Battistoni said: “The Maltego platform provides incredible value to investigators in helping them make sense of a large volume of different data sets to complete their investigations and identify threats.

We are excited to partner with the Maltego executive team and have reserved significant additional capital to pursue follow-on acquisitions across the fragmented landscape. We expect strong market growth in the cyber security sector especially, and believe we have all the ingredients to develop a market-leading platform for investigators globally.”