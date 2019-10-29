Data privacy is one of the biggest issues facing Big Tech companies. Big Tech corporations such as Google, Amazon and Facebook are rapidly losing public trust, as a result of failures to keep sensitive data safe. Where once these technology giants were seemingly immune to scrutiny over data laws, the tide is now turning and accountability is key.

Big Tech companies have long evaded prosecution for data breaches, election manipulation and promotion of terrorist material. Recently, however, public trust has fallen and large companies such as these are seen as a bigger threat to society than bankers in 2007. Public outrage following the actions and failures of these companies is a driving force for change, and regulators are now forced to take action.

Big Tech companies no longer retain public trust, which is a risk to businesses in the sector

This report analyses how regulation will impact the technology, media and telecoms industries globally. Data privacy is a substantial threat for businesses, and needs to be controlled. There is scope for changes in the data-protection process in the technology industry, and GlobalData analyses possible opportunities arising in the market.

This report features several key highlights, including:

Data privacy is the biggest threat to Big Tech, and could threaten the very foundation of advertising-based business

Public outcry is forcing regulators to act against Big Tech companies

With up to 10 regulators potentially checking each company, data privacy is crucial

After several years of regulatory updates from the EU, US regulators are also initiating formal investigations

GlobalData’s Data privacy – Thematic Research report delves into the world of data privacy, and discovers key regulations and rules that require compliance. It shows how some of the world’s largest businesses have failed in terms of data privacy, and why regulators are now taking action against them; even antitrust regulators are shifting their focus from abuse of market power to failure to manage customer data. The report identifies winners and losers in data privacy, and increases understanding of how to take advantage of the market.

