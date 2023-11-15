Dell Technologies has partnered with Hugging Face to help enterprises develop, fine-tune and, deploy generative AI (GenAI) models on-premises.
Hugging Face offers a platform for AI developers to exchange code, models, and data sets.
They can also utilise the company’s developer tools to streamline the process of operating open-source AI models.
Under the alliance, a new Dell portal will be created on the Hugging Face platform.
It will offer streamlined on-premises deployment of bespoke large language models (LLM) on technology infrastructure.
Hugging Face’s Dell portal will feature specially designed containers and scripts, which are expected to facilitate the safe and easy deployment of open-source models on Hugging Face using Dell servers and data storage systems.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Gradually, the portal will roll out updated containers with optimised models for Dell infrastructure to offer enhanced performance and support for new GenAI models and use cases.
Dell Technologies chief AI officer Jeff Boudreau said: “Dell Technologies’ GenAI capabilities, combined with Hugging Face’s collection of datasets and libraries, offer users the freedom of open-source GenAI models with the peace of mind of on-premises data security and reliability.
“This collaboration translates into enterprises being able to modernize faster by more simply deploying customised GenAI models powered by trusted Dell infrastructure.”
Hugging Face head of product and growth Jeff Boudier said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Dell Technologies to make open-source AI easy to use for enterprises within their on-premises infrastructure.
“This collaboration will empower companies to build their own AI systems leveraging the incredible innovations of the open source community, while benefiting from the security, compliance and performance of Dell systems.”
In August this year, Hugging Face raised $235m in its Series D funding round.
The round, which valued Hugging Face at $4.5bn, was joined by major technology companies such as Amazon, AMD, Google, IBM, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Sound Ventures.