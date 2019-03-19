Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Denmark will see the rollout of 5G this year after hardware supplier Ericsson was selected by provider TDC.

5G will be available to some Danish customers through a pilot scheme from mid-2019, with the full rollout scheduled to begin in October, subject to approval of the licensed 5G spectrum.

TDC plans to have complete nationwide 5G coverage in Denmark by the end of 2020.

This will make it one of the first European countries to have a full 5G network available.

Denmark 5G network fuels digital leadership goal

The rollout of the Denmark 5G network is a core part of TDC’s wider plan known as Digital Denmark. This is designed to build the Danish digital economy and make the company a global leader in the space, particularly in areas around the internet of things (IoT) and Industry 4.0.

The rapid availability of a full 5G network will be key to supporting this, allowing Denmark to get a head start over other countries in Europe that are also prioritising the digital economy, including the UK, Germany and France.

“I am truly excited that TDC will now start to build the infrastructure of the future in partnership with Ericsson, and enable a Digital Denmark with the best nationwide wireless network,” said Allison Kirkby, president and CEO of TDC Group.

“5G will bring a step change in capacity, internet speed and intelligent connectivity. In other words, 5G will empower a new era for the digital economy and will allow Denmark to build on its position as a global digital frontrunner.”

Ericsson grows 5G might

The rollout sees Ericsson augment its position as a key player in the European 5G market, marking the 15th such contract for the company.

The company will also upgrade TDC’s current 4G LTE network and modernising its entire Radio Access Network (RAN).

“Ericsson has led the way in 5G development and standardisation, and we’re leading the way again in switching on and rolling out 5G around the world. We stand ready to deploy and rollout our 5G solutions across radio and core anywhere in the world where our customers need it,” said Börje Ekholm, president and CEO of Ericsson.

“We are delighted to partner with TDC not just in 5G radio and core, but in related R&D and innovation, and the absolute latest in managed services through Ericsson Operations Engine. We will work with TDC to digitalize the Danish economy to ensure Danish consumers, enterprises and society benefit from the new experiences, services, and capabilities enabled by 5G.”

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Read more: The 5G UK rollout is being slowed down by a law designed to speed it up