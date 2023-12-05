Diebold Nixdorf saw the highest growth of 699% in patent filings in August and 299% in grants in July in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 32% and grants by 299%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Diebold Nixdorf‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Diebold Nixdorf has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 15 publications in Q3 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 45% filings and 71% grants. The United States(US), World Intellectual Property Organization (WO), European Patent Office (EP), and Australia(AU) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Diebold Nixdorf is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Diebold Nixdorf has 71% of its grants in United States(US), 14% in European Patent Office (EP), and 7% in Canada(CA).

Capital One Financial could be the strongest competitor for Diebold Nixdorf

Capital One Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to fintech and digital banking lead Diebold Nixdorf's portfolio

Diebold Nixdorf has the highest number of patents in fintech followed by, digital banking and digital payments. For fintech, nearly 19% of patents were filed and 23% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Self service and atms related patents lead Diebold Nixdorf portfolio followed by payment services, and pos

Diebold Nixdorf has highest number of patents in self service and atms followed by payment services, pos, payments and mobile banking. For self service and atms, nearly 18% of patents were filed and 25% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

For comprehensive analysis of Diebold Nixdorf's filings and grants

