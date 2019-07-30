GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

As digital personal assistants move past gimmicky mobile usage to adoption in the home, take-up is on the rise.

Almost half (45%) of global consumers believe digital assistants such as Siri and Alexa will have a positive impact on society in the future.

Consumers are increasingly receptive to the benefits of this relatively new technology, even in the face of growing criticisms about data security and privacy concerns.

Apple’s Siri was one of the first mainstream assistants and operated on a mobile operating system (OS). Over the past few years, however, advances in technology have spawned the rise of smart speakers and other applications to assist living in “smart homes.” Developments in software now allow users to respond to emails via voice command, surf the internet, and obtain the latest weather forecasts, amongst many other functions that add convenience to consumers’ lifestyles.

One of the barriers that digital assistants have successfully overcome is a broad appeal to all demographics. Amazon Alexa is one example of artificial intelligence (AI) powered assistant that is frequently updated for ever-increasing functions.

Alexa Guard is useful to homeowners who can expect their digital assistant to help detect sounds of broken glass and smoke detectors in the event of accidents or intrusions. For older consumers who may struggle to justify smartphone usage, a virtual companion in the home can help mitigate loneliness and enable quick contact access in case of emergencies.

Source: GlobalData 2018 Q4 global consumer survey

Latest reports from ForeSights: Voice-Activated Shopping - Shopping that utilizes voice-recognition technology Or to search over 50,000 other reports please visit GlobalData Report Store

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.