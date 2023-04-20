Ditto’s platform enables data sharing even in areas with limited or no internet connectivity. Credit: elenabsl via Shutterstock.

Ditto, a US-based startup that has created a distributed data platform, has raised $45m in its Series A funding round.

Acrew Capital led the round, which saw participation from US Innovative Technology Fund (USIT).

Ditto’s existing investors True Ventures and Amity Ventures also joined the round.

Ditto’s Intelligent Edge Platform makes data 24/7 available from anywhere. The platform offers a distributed database that runs anywhere, from edge devices to the cloud, enabling real-time, flexible, peer-to-peer data sharing even in locations with little or no internet connectivity. The need for a centralised server is eliminated, giving apps the resilience and low-latency capabilities, they need to handle and share data where it is created.

Ditto will use the investment to enhance its sales and marketing capabilities and to speed up its technology roadmap, extending to additional platforms such as IoT, and unlocking significant performance gains.

Funds will also be used for expanding the application of its distributed data platform to a broader range of industries and use cases.

Ditto co-founder and CEO Adam Fish said: “The addition of Acrew Capital and US Innovative Technology fund as investors to Ditto’s existing backers True Ventures and Amity Ventures is a tremendous endorsement of the successful business we have built, [and] the innovation we deliver that enables market disruption and the growth potential of Ditto.”

The company’s technology is believed to be crucial for various industries such as aviation, defence, healthcare, retail, and more, where constant connectivity and real-time data sharing are vital, irrespective of internet availability.

Hugo, the US Air Force, Alaska Airlines, Lufthansa and Japan Airlines are among the startup’s clients.