E-communications and intelligent agreements company DocuSign has launched its own WhatsApp delivery feature enabling faster communications between its customers.

DocuSign’s integration of its eSignature feature into WhatsApp will allow its customers to send links directly to signees over the messaging platform, enabling faster signing that remains secure. Research by DocuSign found that agreements sent over WhatsApp were typically signed nearly seven times faster than agreements sent over email.

Out of all the agreements sent in beta testing, DocuSign states that over half of agreements sent via WhatsApp were signed in 15 minutes or less.

This announcement follows a wider initiative by DocuSign to build on multi-channel delivery after it released an SMS delivery service this January.

DocuSign states that this drive to multi-channel delivery is because British consumers are more actively using social messaging platforms than email accounts. The new WhatsApp feature allows the company to meet this habit shift.

Alongside speedier signing, DocuSign also touts the new feature’s privacy and expanded reach. By making it possible to sign agreements over WhatsApp, DocuSign states that over two billion users in 180 countries will now be able to sign documents with ease and security.

Nikila Srinivasan, VP of business messaging at WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, stated that the company was excited about the partnering of DocuSign and WhatsApp features.

“At Meta, we envision a world where everyone can get business done right from their favourite messaging app,” Srinivasan stated, “We’re meeting people where they are – on their phones and in their chats—and helping them to close the deals that matter most.”

Meta’s family of apps, including WhatsApp, is increasingly dominating the online population according to research analyst company GlobalData. Its family of apps has over 3.9 billion monthly active users globally.