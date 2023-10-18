According to F1, approximately 256,000 tons of CO₂ is generated per race season, with each team using 110kg of fuel per race. Credit: Digital Storm via Shutterstock.

As the Las Vegas Grand Prix (GP) draws closer, so is Formula 1’s (F1) ambitious goal to reach net zero by 2030. It is no secret that motorsports have an enormous impact on the environment—the construction of the new track in Las Vegas is a stark reminder of that. But how does F1 plan to reach this goal? What role will technology play in achieving it?

Controversy in Sin City

F1 fans are gearing up for the Las Vegas GP in November. The new 6.13km street circuit, which cost $560m, is boasted as being “One of the most aggressive programs of construction and design” by the GP project manager, Terry Miller. Large-scale construction projects like this always have their drawbacks for the environment, and this one is no different. During construction, a crew ripped up the famous trees lining the sidewalk of the fountain at the Bellagio, although MGM Resorts has stated that the healthy ones will be stored and replanted. The others will be chipped and used for mulch. However, Vegas residents opined this was a “short-sighted” decision, claiming that the trees are important for a state such as Nevada with increasing temperatures.

While these impacts on the local environment are explicit, there are several underlying impacts that are harder to appreciate such as falling air quality, noise pollution, and a rise in emissions. F1 needs to meet its sustainability goals, and it aims to do this through technology.

The environmental impact of F1 is not to be underestimated

According to F1, approximately 256,000 tons of CO₂ is generated per race season, with each team using 110kg of fuel per race. However, fuel consumption is only part of the problem. A large majority of the emissions caused by F1 comes from the immense amount of travel involved, given F1 races are held all over the world. GlobalData estimates that F1 teams travel over 300,00 miles per year, contributing heavily to carbon emissions.

If you consider the freighting of all the equipment and race cars, it proves to be especially damaging to the environment and F1’s carbon footprint. F1 official carrier DHL estimated that it clocks up 132,000km across six Boeing 747s in a nine-month race season and it is estimated that 2,000t of freight are needed for a successful race.

How significant is the influence of technology on F1?

The use of data analytics is critical for race teams due to the vast amount of data collected during training and racing. According to Racecar Engineering, there are around 300 sensors in each F1 car, producing 1.5 terabytes of data per race weekend, providing details on performance, strategy, and reliability issues. All this data is then fed into a digital twin for further analysis.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

A digital twin is a software representation of an asset or process that is used to understand, predict, and optimise performance to achieve improved business outcomes. Several F1 teams such as Red Bull Racing, Mercedes-AMG Petronas, and Scuderia Ferrari use digital twins to simulate the performance of several components of their race cars. Creating virtual replicas of components like the power unit, suspension, or car frame, allows for accurate simulation and testing without the drawbacks of physical testing. Likewise, teams such as Red Bull Racing have partnered with tech companies to use artificial intelligence to optimize their cars’ performance and provide enhanced racing strategies and real-time decision-making.

The use of electric vehicles (EVs) in motorsports has been observed, with the recently created Formula E. Dubbed as the most sustainable sport in the world, Formula E is in stark contrast to its gas-guzzling cousin. Although EVs in F1 are unlikely due to the culture of the sport, the lessons we can learn from Formula E are not lost. The motorsport also acts as a testing ground for EV technology before it is released for wider use, paving the way for more sustainable practices in Formula 1.

Technology will play a crucial role to achieve net zero by 2030

The goal to become net zero by 2030 is an ambitious one but there have been strides in the right direction. Partnering with Aramco, F1 has begun developments into fuel alternatives to ditch fossil fuels. Aramco’s investments into fuel-engine technology can be seen in the recent season, where 10% ethanol fuel was used with the aim to have a 100% sustainable fuel source by 2025. Elsewhere, by using AI, data analytics, and IoT, teams will be able to precisely measure the necessary fuel input for a car’s performance in the virtual space, leading to less fuel used and decreased emissions.

As Formula E gains traction, a culture shift is anticipated around EVs. F1 cars run on a hybrid power unit, and increased developments in EVs will allow for further improvements.