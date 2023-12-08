DXC Technology saw the highest growth of 199% in patent filings in August and 99% in grants in July in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 32% and grants by 99%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of DXC Technology’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.
DXC Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 5 publications in Q3 2023
The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 60% filings and 67% grants. The United States(US), European Patent Office(EPO), and World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where DXC Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, DXC Technology has 67% of its grants in United States(US), 33% in European Patent Office(EPO), and 0% in World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO).
Siemens could be the strongest competitor for DXC Technology
Siemens and Stratasys secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Patents related to 3d printing and climate change lead DXC Technology's portfolio
DXC Technology has the highest number of patents in 3d printing followed by, climate change and circular economy. For 3d printing, nearly 50% of patents were filed and 40% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
Manufacturing/industrial related patents lead DXC Technology portfolio followed by electric and electronic distribution, and grouts and mortars
DXC Technology has highest number of patents in manufacturing/industrial followed by electric and electronic distribution, grouts and mortars, recycling and retail. For manufacturing/industrial, nearly 17% of patents were filed and 20% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
For comprehensive analysis of DXC Technology's filings and grants, buy the databook here.