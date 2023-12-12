Ecovacs Robotics saw the highest growth of 174% in patent filings and 166% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 23% and grants by 85%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Ecovacs Robotics‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Ecovacs Robotics has been focused on protecting inventions in China(CN) with 25 publications in Q3 2023

The China(CN) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 83% filings and 75% grants. The China(CN), United States(US), World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), and European Patent Office(EPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Ecovacs Robotics is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Ecovacs Robotics has 75% of its grants in China(CN), 15% in European Patent Office(EPO), and 10% in United States(US).

Midea Group could be the strongest competitor for Ecovacs Robotics

Midea Group and Vorwerk secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to robotics and industrial automation lead Ecovacs Robotics's portfolio

Ecovacs Robotics has the highest number of patents in robotics followed by, industrial automation and automated home. For robotics, nearly 75% of patents were filed and 67% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Household appliances related patents lead Ecovacs Robotics portfolio followed by automobile navigation systems, and cleaning equipment and products

Ecovacs Robotics has highest number of patents in household appliances followed by automobile navigation systems, cleaning equipment and products, industrial automation and autonomous driving. For household appliances, nearly 50% of patents were filed and 38% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

For comprehensive analysis of Ecovacs Robotics's filings and grants, buy the databook here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed