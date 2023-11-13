British retail company EG Group has announced a deal to acquire Tesla’s ultra-fast EV charging ports.
The ports will join EG Group’s existing “evpoint” charging docks and will be branded as such. The chargers will also operate on an open network basis, allowing all EV’s to use them regardless of brand or model.
EG Group, which previously invested in fast food restaurants, petrol stations and convenience shops, originally began investing in its evpoint charging sites back in 2021, as part of an ongoing approach to invest more into green technologies.
Alongside being open network, EG Group’s Tesla chargers will also operate on a plug and charge protocol which means an EV will automatically begin charging upon connecting to a charging port.
Imraan Patel, chief strategy and business officer at EG Group, stated that the deal with Tesla was part of a wider three-pronged strategy by the company to reach a clean energy transition.
“These [goals] include EV charging, supporting alternative forms of vehicular fuel, and broader carbon reduction,” Patel stated, “all of which are central to our strategy of helping the world transition to a lower carbon future.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
EG Group already has around 600 chargers at its 189 EV charging locations, but Patel stated that there are plans to increase the number of charging locations to over 3,600 across the UK and EU.
“The transition to electrification is creating unprecedented disruption in the auto industry,” according to research company GlobalData’s thematic intelligence report on EVs: “For established players, we expect stress and strain on their bottom lines as the cost of converting vehicle lineups to battery-electric power begins to bite.”
Explaining further, the report states that EV models require new materials and infrastructure previously uncommon in classical vehicles.
With the widely reported deadlines for the sale of petrol and diesel-powered light vehicles, further investment into creating EV infrastructure will be needed.