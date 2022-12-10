The global technology industry experienced a 17% rise in new job postings related to environmental sustainability in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 17% increase in the previous quarter and a 99% increase versus Q3 2021.
Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 7% share of the global technology industry’s environmental sustainability-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, up 56% over the prior quarter.
Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 7%, emerged as the top environmental sustainability-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 56% quarter-on-quarter. General and Operations Managers came in second with a share of 3% in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 32% over the previous quarter.
The other prominent environmental sustainability roles include Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 3% share in Q3 2022, Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 2% share of new job postings.
The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Iron Mountain , Jacobs Solutions , Keysight Technologies and Corning . Together they accounted for a combined share of 41% of all environmental sustainability-related active jobs in the technology industry.
Iron Mountain posted 3,339 environmental sustainability-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Jacobs Solutions 1,053 jobs, Keysight Technologies 714 jobs, and Corning 547 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.
The largest share of environmental sustainability-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 59% followed by the UK (6%) and India (4%). The share represented by the US was 3% lower than the 62% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.