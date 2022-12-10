The global technology industry experienced a 17% rise in new job postings related to environmental sustainability in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 17% increase in the previous quarter and a 99% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 7% share of the global technology industry’s environmental sustainability-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, up 56% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive environmental sustainability-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 7%, emerged as the top environmental sustainability-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 56% quarter-on-quarter. General and Operations Managers came in second with a share of 3% in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 32% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent environmental sustainability roles include Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 3% share in Q3 2022, Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 2% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 41% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Iron Mountain , Jacobs Solutions , Keysight Technologies and Corning . Together they accounted for a combined share of 41% of all environmental sustainability-related active jobs in the technology industry.

Iron Mountain posted 3,339 environmental sustainability-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Jacobs Solutions 1,053 jobs, Keysight Technologies 714 jobs, and Corning 547 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 59% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of environmental sustainability-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 59% followed by the UK (6%) and India (4%). The share represented by the US was 3% lower than the 62% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.