The global technology industry experienced a 13% drop in new job postings related to environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. Environmental Sustainability is a growing trend that is affecting all industries, including the Technology industry. GlobalData’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Telecoms and Technology – Thematic Research report details the main trends, industry analysis, M&A activity and case studies in the market. Buy the report here. This compares to a 12% decrease versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Management Occupations jobs accounted for a 21% share of the global technology industry’s environmental sustainability-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 7% over the prior quarter.

Management Occupations drive environmental sustainability-related hiring activity

Management Occupations, with a share of 21%, emerged as the top environmental sustainability-related job roles within the technology industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 7% quarter-on-quarter. Architecture and Engineering Occupations came in second with a share of 20% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 6% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent environmental sustainability roles include Computer and Mathematical Occupations with a 19% share in Q1 2023, Life, Physical, and Social Science Occupations with a 7% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 33% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Jacobs Solutions, TD SYNNEX, Parsons, Analog Devices, and Accenture. Together they accounted for a combined share of 33% of all environmental sustainability-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Jacobs Solutions posted 2,844 environmental sustainability-related new jobs in Q1 2023, TD SYNNEX 1,007 jobs, Parsons 532 jobs, Analog Devices 436 jobs, and Accenture 358 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by The US with a 63.54% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of environmental sustainability-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q1 2023 was in The US with 63.54% followed by The UK (6.89%) and India (4.42%). The share represented by The US was two percentage points lower than the 65.15% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Telecoms and Technology - Thematic Research buy the report here.