The global technology industry experienced a 22% drop in company filings mentions of environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Cellnex Telecom with 1541% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData's analysis of over 1,003 technology company filings. Environmental Sustainability is a growing trend that is affecting all industries, including the Technology industry.

Notably, environmental sustainability was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of cloud and cybersecurity, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Cellnex Telecom had the greatest increase in references for environmental sustainability in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 443 environmental sustainability-related sentences in the company's filings - 44% of all sentences - and an increase of 14600% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. Nokia's mentions of environmental sustainability rose by 8400% to 429 and ASML Holding's by 33800% to 339 and NXP Semiconductors's by 5000% to 309 and BCE's by 5900% to 241.

GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for environmental sustainability in Q1 2023 was 95.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Telecoms and Technology - Thematic Research