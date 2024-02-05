Ericsson said that the research initiatives under this partnership are pivotal for its future 6G networks. Credit: Fit Ztudio/Shutterstock.

Ericsson has entered into a partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) to conduct joint research in artificial intelligence (AI), compute, and radio technologies.

This collaboration is marked by the signing of two agreements to innovate in the realm of AI and distributed compute technology, with a focus on developing advancements for 6G networks.

Ericsson said that the research initiatives under this partnership are pivotal for its future 6G networks, where dynamic management of compute offload at the network edge will be heavily reliant on AI-driven policies.

Ericsson Research head Magnus Frodigh said: “This collaboration strengthens our R&D commitments in India and is pivotal to radio, compute and AI research. We are excited to partner with IIT Kharagpur and look forward to collaborative research in fundamental areas as well as translational research for our future network platforms”.

IIT Kharagpur director Virendra Kumar Tewari said: “In the commitment towards Digital India and making India the hub of technological innovation, this collaboration with Ericsson will be effective for next-generation technology significantly.

“In the 6G era, IIT Kharagpur aims to contribute to Radio Access Technology and Network, Core Network, RF & Device Technologies, VLSI Design, Neuromorphic Signal Processing, Services and Applications.”

The collaboration between Ericsson and IIT Kharagpur is not an isolated event in the Indian technology landscape.

The Indian government has shown a keen interest in nurturing innovation and investment in emerging technologies.

Last week, Indian Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted this commitment in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, mentioning that the government has signed memoranda of understanding with tech giants such as Google, Meta, and IBM in 2023.

“To foster innovation and investment, Ministry has signed Memorandum of Understanding with various global Indian technology and research names. These agreements aim to enhance India’s standing and talent in the emerging technology domain,” Moneycontrol, citing PTI, quoted Chandrasekhar as saying.