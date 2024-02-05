The European Commission has introduced the inaugural European cybersecurity certification scheme. Aligned with the EU Cybersecurity Act, the initiative establishes a comprehensive set of rules and procedures governing the certification of ICT products throughout their lifecycle.
ICT, or information and communications technology, encompasses goods from smart devices to chips, hardware and software.
The primary objective is to enhance the reliability and trustworthiness of these products for end-users.
The certification, administered by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, signifies formal recognition that ICT products can be relied upon to safeguard both hardware and software components.
Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, emphasised the significance of this initiative in the face of a dynamic cybersecurity threat landscape. Breton stated, “In a highly dynamic cybersecurity threat landscape, we are making strides to raise our collective cyber resilience.”
Breton further highlighted the critical role of the certification framework in ensuring the cybersecurity of sensitive products, such as routers and ID cards.
The voluntary nature of the scheme complements the Cyber Resilience Act, which imposes binding cybersecurity requirements on all hardware and software products within the EU.
The certification scheme, set to be published in the Official Journal of the EU, will come into effect 20 days after publication.
Earlier today, the EU parliament cyber chief, Pascal Paridans, resigned from his post ahead of the June elections following allegations that the EU is unable to handle mounting cyber threats.
Yet, as cybercrime continues to increase in scale and severity, the cybersecurity industry is predicted to grow in the coming years.
The cost of global cybercrime will reach $10.5trn annually by 2025, according to GlobalData’s thematic intelligence report on Cybersecurity, with cybersecurity revenues reaching $344bn worldwide by 2030.