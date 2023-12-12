Following a provisional deal on regulations for artificial intelligence (AI) last Friday (8 Dec), EU lawmakers and experts are set to reconvene on Tuesday (12 Dec) to broker the finer points of the agreement, sources familiar with the ongoing discussions disclosed to Reuters.
The deliberations follow the European Union achieving a political agreement on Friday (8 December) after an exhaustive 36 hours of negotiations over three days.
Commencing with a series of 11 technical meetings, government officials and aides of lawmakers will reconvene to lay out the specifics, including the operational scope of the laws.
Key points of discussion include working out the legal foundation of government deployment of AI in biometric surveillance, addressing copyright challenges stemming from foundational models, and formulating regulations for major AI systems, such as ChatGPT.
First proposed in 2021, the EU AI Safety Act is the first of its kind regulatory framework for AI which regulates depending on the risk level that an AI tool poses. Because of this risk-based approach, different models of AI will be regulated independently of one other on a case-by-case basis.
This significant development propels the EU towards becoming the first global power to establish comprehensive laws overseeing the rapidly expanding AI industry.
The agreed-upon text of the AI Act is poised to undergo formal editing procedures to produce a consolidated version before its anticipated implementation in 2026.
France and Germany announced that they will scrutinise the deals reached in the AI Act. Both nations have previously endorsed perspectives put forth by companies such as France’s Mistral and Germany’s Aleph Alpha.
In June of this year, many of the EU’s largest companies wrote a letter warning the European Commission that the drafted legislation “would jeopardise Europe’s competitiveness and technological sovereignty without effectively tackling the challenges we are and will be facing.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
More than 150 executives from companies including Renault, Heineken, Siemens, and Airbus signed the letter