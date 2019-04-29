Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 6.9% in deal activity during March 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 311 technology industry deals worth $12.76bn were announced for the region in March 2019, against the 12-month average of 291 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in March 2019 with 143 transactions, representing a 46% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 127 deals, followed by private equity deals with 41 transactions, respectively capturing a 40.8% and 13.2% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in Europe’s technology industry with $8.41bn, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $2.33bn and $2.01bn, respectively.

Europe technology industry deals in March 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 77.6% of the overall value during March 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $9.9bn, against the overall value of $12.76bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology deal tracked by GlobalData in March 2019 was Triton Bidco’s $5.73bn private equity deal with Inmarsat.

In second place was the $1.92bn private equity deal with SFR FTTH by Allianz Capital Partners, AXA Investment Managers and OMERS Infrastructure Management and in third place was Government of Rwanda, Grupo Salinas, Qualcomm Technologies and SoftBank Group’s $1.25bn venture financing of OneWeb.

The $544.72m acquisition of The Foundry Visionmongers by Roper Technologies and CGI Nordic’s acquisition of Acando for $457.95m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.